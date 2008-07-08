Ad
euobserver
The aviation deal "creates the worst of all worlds," according to the International Air Carrier Association (Photo: Airbus)

MEPs give final blessing to airline emissions deal

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

MEPs on Tuesday (8 July) approved a plan to include airlines into a pollution-reducing Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2012 in a bid to cut the greenhouse gases emitted by the fast-growing sector.

The move was approved by 640 votes in favour and 30 against and means that airlines will have to cut their CO2 emissions by 3 percent in 2012, and by 5 percent from 2013 onwards.

Additionally, they will have to pay for permits covering 15 percent of their allowances to emit CO2 – the ...

Aviation industry attacks mandatory 'polluter pays' principle
