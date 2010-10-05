US call for Nato cyber-strike capacity causes division

Developing a Nato cyber-war capability and French opposition to joint nuclear planning are emerging as the main bones of contention in the debate on a new Nato "Strategic Concept," to be adopted next month.

The new document is to replace a 10-year-old strategy paper written before the Internet age and before France joined the transatlantic alliance's command structure. The office of Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen drafted the new Strategic Concept and distributed it to the...