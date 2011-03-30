Row intensifies over investigation into MEP scandal

Pressure is mounting on European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek to allow EU investigators into the offices of MEPs implicated in the latest cash-for-amendments scandal, as the standoff with the EU's anti-fraud office (OLAF) runs into its second week.

Parliament's Green group on Wednesday (30 March) backed OLAF to carry out an investigation into the four MEPs alleged by the Sunday Times to have filed legislative amendments in return for offers of money.

Buzek has so far refused...