euobserver
MEPs all the decisions to be treated as "one package" (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs again flex muscles in diplomatic service debate

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs are once again talking tough on the creation of the EU diplomatic service, linking the parliament's approval of key financial and staff decisions to getting their way on how the new organisation is ultimately shaped and accounted for.

A statement released on Friday (16 April) said: "Parliament's assessment of the main proposal will ... be linked to decisions on the budget and staffing of the new service." Everything should be treated as "one package," says the EU assembly.

euobserver

