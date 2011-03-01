EU calls emergency Libya summit for 11 March

EU leaders plan to hold a special summit on the Libya crisis in Brussels on 11 March, the same day that leaders from the 17 euro-using countries will hold a mini-summit on joint economic governance.

"I will make proposals to the European Council on the strategic lines of the European Union's reaction to developments in Libya and in our southern neighbourhood," EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a written statement on Tuesday (1 March).

The self-styled "grey mouse" of E...