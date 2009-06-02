Ad
Exit polls will begin to give some idea of the make-up of the parliament as early as the evening of 4 June (Photo: EUobserver)

Netherlands to release EU election results early

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Despite EU officials' best efforts to maintain suspense about who has won the European elections until all European polling stations close on Sunday (7 June) evening, results will begin dribbling out as early as 4 June.

Under EU law it is illegal to announce official results until all EU voting ends at 10 p.m. Brussels time on Sunday, but the Netherlands - which together with the UK is the first EU member state to vote - intends to release preliminary results as soon as its polls close ...

