Croatia prepares for referendum on EU membership

Croatia is doing its best to meet the last outstanding criteria in order to conclude the marathon accession talks for membership in the European Union. Yet, the question is still in the air whether its own citizens really want to join that club.

According to the results of a survey by Eurobarometer, published last week, only 26 percent of Croatian citizens are of the opinion that their country's membership in the EU would be "a good thing." Croatian scepticism is second only to Iceland,...