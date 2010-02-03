Ad
Brussels is not happy with how Bulgaria is dealing with EU money (Photo: European Commission)

Bulgaria risks losing €1 billion in EU funds

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria risks losing up to 20 percent of its EU cohesion financing for the next four years, or slightly over €1 billion, because of recurring problems with the administration of the money, the European Commission has warned.

The union newcomer, which joined in 2007, is already notorious for losing a portion of its pre-accession financial aid to fraud and mismanagement which the previous Socialist-led government failed to remedy.

Its successor, led by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov,...

