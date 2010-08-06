Croatian ministers asked not to take summer holidays due to crisis

While millions of foreign tourists flock to Croatia for the hot months of summer, many of the country's cabinet members will be "working hard while other enjoy their summer holidays at the coast", as one unlucky politician put it. They have been asked to do so by Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor who requested the ministers not to take their summer holidays or only use a few days.

The sacrifice has reportedly been demanded due to the difficult economic and financial situation and also to en...