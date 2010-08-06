Ad
euobserver
Croatian coast - a holiday destination for domestic and foreign politicians (Photo: turist.hr)

Croatian ministers asked not to take summer holidays due to crisis

by Augustin Palokaj, Brussels,

While millions of foreign tourists flock to Croatia for the hot months of summer, many of the country's cabinet members will be "working hard while other enjoy their summer holidays at the coast", as one unlucky politician put it. They have been asked to do so by Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor who requested the ministers not to take their summer holidays or only use a few days.

The sacrifice has reportedly been demanded due to the difficult economic and financial situation and also to en...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatian coast - a holiday destination for domestic and foreign politicians (Photo: turist.hr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections