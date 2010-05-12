Ad
euobserver
Arms seized after the shootout (Photo: Maja Zlatevska, Dnevnik)

Border shootout prompts fears of new Albanian uprising in Macedonia

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Branko Gorgevski,

A shootout at the Macedonian-Kosovar border resulting in four deaths in the early hours of Tuesday morning (11 May) has raised concerns about renewed destabilisation in Macedonia.

"We had information on the transport of illegal weapons", said police spokesman Ivo Kotevski. When the police tried to stop the van, the occupants opened fire, he says. Two of the dead were identified as Macedonians and one as Kosovar while the fourth was not yet identified at the time of writing. There were n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Arms seized after the shootout (Photo: Maja Zlatevska, Dnevnik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections