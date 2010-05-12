Border shootout prompts fears of new Albanian uprising in Macedonia

A shootout at the Macedonian-Kosovar border resulting in four deaths in the early hours of Tuesday morning (11 May) has raised concerns about renewed destabilisation in Macedonia.

"We had information on the transport of illegal weapons", said police spokesman Ivo Kotevski. When the police tried to stop the van, the occupants opened fire, he says. Two of the dead were identified as Macedonians and one as Kosovar while the fourth was not yet identified at the time of writing. There were n...