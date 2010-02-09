Major powers warn Serbia to cool down Kosovo rhetoric

Major western powers have warned Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic to "cool down" his rhetoric about Kosovo in the coming months and refrain from adventurous actions after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gives its opinion on the legality of its declaration of independence.



This message was contained in a diplomatic note to the Serbian minister sent last week by the quintet of countries, the US, UK, Germany, France and Italy, which co-ordinate their policies toward Kosovo.

...