EU defence ministers give boost to military spending

EU defence ministers have increased the European Defence Agency's annual budget by one third in a bid to improve the bloc's military performance.

According to a deal reached on Monday (19 November), the EDA budget will see a significant jump from €22 million in 2007 to €32 million in 2008 - something that should also help fill the "existing gaps" in three areas: strategic transport, force protection and intelligence.

In addition, EU ministers set a series of "collective", but "v...