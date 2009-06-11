Franco-Belgian metropole tests new EU structures for public authorities

A "Euro-metropole" - a new form of transnational civil administration is being established at the border of France and Belgium in a pilot project of what the EU aims to gradually develop into: a series of authorities with stronger regional, cross-border focuses.
"We are a bit of a pioneer in the EU," Stefaan de Clerck, vice-president of the body and Belgium's justice minister told EUobserver, "the first to to practice this new European structure for public authorities," Mr de Clerck sai...
