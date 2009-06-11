Ad
euobserver
Belgian justice minister Stefaan de Clerck is a promoter of regional cross-border co-operation (Photo: Belgian Ministry of Justice)

Franco-Belgian metropole tests new EU structures for public authorities

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A "Euro-metropole" - a new form of transnational civil administration is being established at the border of France and Belgium in a pilot project of what the EU aims to gradually develop into: a series of authorities with stronger regional, cross-border focuses.

"We are a bit of a pioneer in the EU," Stefaan de Clerck, vice-president of the body and Belgium's justice minister told EUobserver, "the first to to practice this new European structure for public authorities," Mr de Clerck sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Belgian justice minister Stefaan de Clerck is a promoter of regional cross-border co-operation (Photo: Belgian Ministry of Justice)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections