Sebastian Bodu has taken it upon himself to raise the issue in the European Parliament (Photo: Office of Sebastian Bodu)

When all roads lead to Rroma

by Dan Alexe,

What's in a name? Romanians seem to grow more and more irritated at the confusion – even in jest - between their own ethnonym "Romanian" and that of "Roma," commonly attributed to the Gypsies.

Inside Romania itself, orthographic rules introduced in 1989 but never seriously implemented recommend that when referring to Gypsies, two 'rs' - "Rroma" - should be used. But it is not something easily imposed elsewhere.

The unresolved problem led Romanian MEP Sebastian Bodu, of the ruli...

