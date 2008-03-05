EU alerts delegations to Dutch anti-Koran film

The European Commission has sent out alerts to all of its diplomatic missions across the globe that a controversial anti-Koran film by Dutch MP Geert Wilders is soon to be made public.

The nationalist Mr Wilders, who heads the Party for Freedom and has previously likened the Koran to Hitler's Mein Kampf, has produced a ten-minute film called "Fitna" - an Arabic word that means strife.

Radio Netherlands reports that the website for the film is already up and running. Details of the...