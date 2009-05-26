Ad
Britain's Labour MEPs are set to publish details on expenses claimed under their office allowance. (Photo: European Parliament)

UK Labour MEPs to publish receipts

by Andrew Willis,

As the litany of dubious expense claims made by British MPs grows longer, the country's Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, has hit back with new obligations for his party's MEPs in Brussels in an attempt to regain the moral high-ground.

Starting with the new parliament that will sit for the first time next month following the imminent European elections, Labour MEPs will be obliged to publish all receipts for the expenses they claim under an MEP office allowance of more than €50,00...

