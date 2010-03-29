Erdogan and Merkel spar ahead of Turkey visit

The integration of the three million Turkish nationals in Germany has once again emerged as a source of discord between Berlin and Ankara ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Turkey today (29 March).

Due for her first visit to the country in four years, Ms Merkel and her Anatolian counterpart have engaged in a familiar exchange of barbs concerning the role of Turkish citizens in German society.

Ahead of the trip, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that seconda...