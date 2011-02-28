Ad
Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny is congratulated after his party won the most seats in Friday's general election (Photo: William Murphy)

New Irish government to seek better terms on EU bail-out

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Irish voters have punished the outgoing Fianna Fail-Green coalition government, handing a strong mandate to the centre-right Fine Gael party.

The new government's immediate tasks will include tackling the country's economic mess and securing more favourable terms on a recent international bail-out.

Counting will continue in a number of outstanding constituencies on Monday (28 February), with 154 places in the Ireland's 166-seat parliament filled so far: 70 Fine Gael, 36 Labour, 1...

