EU parliament to run glitzy campaign for June elections

Stung by years of low turnout and lacklustre national campaigns, the European Parliament has launched a glossy campaign with a single message in a bid to make European politics count among the bloc's 375 million voters.

Under the slogan "European elections, it's your choice," the campaign will feature posters, TV and radio spots and seminars, as well as running on social networking sites such as MySpace and Facebook. It will cost a total of €18 million, or five cents per voter.

