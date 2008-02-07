Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair has let it be known he is interested in the top EU job (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Online campaigners aim to 'stop' Blair becoming EU president

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

An online campaign to petition against Tony Blair becoming President of the European Union is fast gathering signatures, even though the post has not even been officially created yet.

Due to come into effect with the new EU treaty, probably at the beginning of next year, the post of the EU president is expected to be a high profile job that can be held for a total of five years.

Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair has let it be known that he would be interested in the top job, a...

euobserver

