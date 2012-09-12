Tough talk on Europe as Dutch go to polls

When Mark Rutte last week on live TV was asked whether he would do everything to keep the eurozone together, he said no.

The caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands, debating with contenders for today's elections (12 September), said he would not sign up to a third rescue package for Greece.

“If countries do not put their house in order, they cannot count on our support,” he told some two million viewers, looking them straight in the eye.

“Enough is enough. If the Greeks...