Jean-Claude Juncker declares his interest in the post (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Juncker declares interest in EU president job

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Luxembourg leader Jean-Claude Juncker has said he would be willing to be the first president of the European Council, an as-of-yet non-existent post with a hazy job description.

The leader of the Grand Duchy, the smallest EU state bar Malta, told French paper Le Monde that he would do the job if asked.

"I have learned that you must never declare yourself a candidate for such a post. You must let others ask you to take it. If I received such a call, I would have no reason to refuse...

