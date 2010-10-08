Nato to reach out to Russia on missile defence

Instead of criticising a new security treaty between Europe and America, Russia should consider coming under the umbrella of a Nato missile defence shield, the alliance's secretary general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen said Friday (8 October). Nato leaders will decide in November whether they will share the costs of a US-deployed shield in Europe.

The long-debated shield, which has seen Moscow in the past threatening to deploy nuclear missiles at the Polish border in response, would cost €200 ...