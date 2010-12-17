Paris Agreement is contested on fifteenth anniversary

The sudden death of American diplomat Richard Holbrooke on Monday (13 December) coincided with the fifteenth anniversary of one of his most important political achievements.

The Paris Agreement brought peace to the newly-founded state of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) after four years of ethnic war, but a decade and a half later its legacy is hotly contested.

The main target for critics is the composition of BiH. The accords, lobbied for by Mr Holbrooke and finalised in Dayton and ...