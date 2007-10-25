'Wise group' proposal raises series of political questions

A French proposal to set up a wise group to study the future of Europe has caused much public discussion but behind the scenes diplomats are wondering just who should be in it, what it should discuss and when it should deliver its results - all sensitive questions for Brussels politics.

French president Nicolas Sarkozy dropped the idea of setting up a 'council of the wise' on the EU table out of the blue shortly after he was elected earlier this year.

He made it clear that establi...