euobserver
"The wedding is not a state occasion. It is a private wedding, with invitees mostly with some sort of connection to the couple," said a spokesperson (Photo: Jean Mottershead)

EU chiefs snubbed by UK royals

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

All three EU presidents and the bloc's foreign policy chief - one of the most senior UK dignitaries - have been snubbed by the British royal family.

While the great and the good from around the world have been invited to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday, not a single European Union representative has been sent a gold-embossed wedding request to attend the occasion.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso does not feel put out, according to his s...

