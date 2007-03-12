EU tries for stake in football popularity

A "European" football team is to play Manchester United on Tuesday (13 March) kicking off celebrations of the EU's 50th birthday, with the European Commission angling for a fraction of the popularity seen by the world's favourite sport.

Lining the press podium in Brussels to announce the match on Monday, the assorted gathering fell over themselves to link Europe and the EU with football.

UEFA president Michel Platini said "football conveys some of Europe's basic values - the rule ...