Sefcovic fends off anti-Roma allegations

Slovakia's commissioner-designate, Maros Sefcovic, emerged relatively unscathed after a hearing by MEPs despite threats by centre-right MEPs in the run-up to the meeting that they would try and derail his candidacy over supposed anti-Roma comments made several years ago.

The Roma issue came up twice in the three-hour hearing on Monday (18 January) with Mr Sefcovic sticking to the line that he cannot remember ever having made derogatory comments towards the ethnic minority, which constit...