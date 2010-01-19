Ad
Maros Sefcovic - Slovakia's former EU ambassador (Photo: European Commission)

Sefcovic fends off anti-Roma allegations

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Slovakia's commissioner-designate, Maros Sefcovic, emerged relatively unscathed after a hearing by MEPs despite threats by centre-right MEPs in the run-up to the meeting that they would try and derail his candidacy over supposed anti-Roma comments made several years ago.

The Roma issue came up twice in the three-hour hearing on Monday (18 January) with Mr Sefcovic sticking to the line that he cannot remember ever having made derogatory comments towards the ethnic minority, which constit...

