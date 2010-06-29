Ad
Basescu: the Romanian president has divorced himself from the media (Photo: Romania Libera)

Is free press a threat to Romania's stability?

by Dan Alexe,

According to the Romanian government's new "National Defense Strategy," Romania faces a series of threats, including press campaigns.

Announced last week, days after the Conservative government barely survived a non-confidence vote initiated by the Socialist-Liberal opposition, the new doctrine triggered uproar among the Romanian media, which targeted their indignation at President Traian Basescu. He chairs the country's Supreme Defense Council (CSAT), which includes the prime minster,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Basescu: the Romanian president has divorced himself from the media (Photo: Romania Libera)

