Is free press a threat to Romania's stability?

According to the Romanian government's new "National Defense Strategy," Romania faces a series of threats, including press campaigns.
Announced last week, days after the Conservative government barely survived a non-confidence vote initiated by the Socialist-Liberal opposition, the new doctrine triggered uproar among the Romanian media, which targeted their indignation at President Traian Basescu. He chairs the country's Supreme Defense Council (CSAT), which includes the prime minster,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.