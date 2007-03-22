EU single market laws to tackle water

The European Commission is drafting a green paper on how to integrate water management and climate change into wider EU policy-making in the agricultural, transport and industry sectors, with the German and Portuguese environment ministers warning that unless water becomes a "mainstream" political issue Europe's economy will pay the cost.
The green paper - a first draft of potential future legislation designed to stimulate public debate - will be out by the middle of 2007, EU official ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
