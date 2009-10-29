Post-war events intrude upon EU summit

Europe's bloody past hung over EU leaders as they gathered in Brussels to finally try and bring a conclusion to the Lisbon Treaty soap opera, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary locked in a tussle over how to word an eleventh-hour exemption from a rights charter contained in the document.

Czech President Vaclav Klaus started the divisive process of looking back into the Europe's near history earlier this month when, in a surprise move, he made obtaining an opt-out from the Cha...