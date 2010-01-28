Nato strategy to look at EU relations, says Albright

Relations between the EU and Nato are to be included in the new strategic concept for the military alliance currently being developed by a group of experts led by former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright.

"We need to maximise collaboration with the EU and make more use of political consultation," Ms Albright told MEPs in Brussels during a special hearing on Wednesday (27 January).

Ms Albright was the US' foreign policy supremo during 1997-2001 when Nato launched its first m...