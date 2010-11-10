Ad
euobserver
EU money spent on regional projects is often misused (Photo: Marfis75)

Auditors criticise EU spending for 16th year in a row

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's cohesion policy, accounting for one third of the total budget, continues to be the most prone to errors and fraud, although the situation is improving in comparison to previous years, the European Court of Auditors has said.

Over a third of the €35.5 billion allocated by the EU in 2009 for regional infrastructure projects were affected by errors, either unintentional, as EU funding rules are often too complex for regional authorities and small contractors to cope with, or as a ...

Regions & Cities
Regions & Cities
