Ad
euobserver
A demonstrator protests ahead of Iceland's first referendum on the Icesave repayment package (Photo: Ane Cecilie Blichfeldt /norden.org)

Ex-Icelandic PM slams UK use of terror laws ahead of Icesave vote

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

On the eve of a key vote in Iceland, the country's former prime minister has criticised Europe's "lack of respect" for Arctic traditions, but predicted Iceland will join the EU in several years time.

Attending an event in Brussels on Friday (8 April), Hallador Asgrimsson also opposed London's use of national terrorism laws in 2008 to recoup savings lost by British citizens when the online Icesave bank collapsed.

The issue is seen as a stumbling block to the Arctic state's potent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A demonstrator protests ahead of Iceland's first referendum on the Icesave repayment package (Photo: Ane Cecilie Blichfeldt /norden.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections