Ex-Icelandic PM slams UK use of terror laws ahead of Icesave vote

On the eve of a key vote in Iceland, the country's former prime minister has criticised Europe's "lack of respect" for Arctic traditions, but predicted Iceland will join the EU in several years time.

Attending an event in Brussels on Friday (8 April), Hallador Asgrimsson also opposed London's use of national terrorism laws in 2008 to recoup savings lost by British citizens when the online Icesave bank collapsed.

The issue is seen as a stumbling block to the Arctic state's potent...