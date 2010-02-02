Ad
euobserver
In 2009, EU's naval mission arrested 75 piracy suspects and sent them to prosecution in Kenya (Photo: German navy)

EU mission alone cannot solve piracy problem, says admiral

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's naval mission off the coasts of Somalia has had a deterrent effect on pirates, but alone will not be enough to solve the problem, its commander said on Tuesday (2 February).

One year after it kicked off in the Gulf of Aden, the EU's first naval mission comprising seven ships and three aircraft was successful in protecting United Nation food supply ships from pirate attacks, rear admiral Peter Hudson told journalists in Brussels.

"Our priority task is to protect World Food...

Tags

