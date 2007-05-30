Poland to get offer of western gas supplies

A German company is today expected to offer Poland a way to become less dependent on Russian gas, in a move that is reportedly supported by the German government which is trying to ease the hostility between Warsaw and Moscow.

German daily Handelsblatt reports that Wintershall - a daughter company of energy giant BASF - is to propose that Poland gets access to Western gas.

This would be possible using the planned new north-south pipeline "opal" which for almost 500 km will run par...