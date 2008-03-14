Dutch PM wins EU solidarity over anti-Koran film

The Dutch prime minister asked for solidarity from EU leaders on Thursday (13 March) in the event that a new anti-Koran short film by a hard-right Dutch MP provokes violent reactions from some Muslims.

Prime Minister Jan-Peter Balkenende said that fellow national European leaders, meeting in Brussels for the spring EU summit, had offered his country broad solidarity should militant demonstrations take place in the Muslim world or in Europe in reaction to the release of a ten-minute vide...