Ad
euobserver
PM Balkenende may not support what's in Mr Wilders' film but he does support his right to free expression (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dutch PM wins EU solidarity over anti-Koran film

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Dutch prime minister asked for solidarity from EU leaders on Thursday (13 March) in the event that a new anti-Koran short film by a hard-right Dutch MP provokes violent reactions from some Muslims.

Prime Minister Jan-Peter Balkenende said that fellow national European leaders, meeting in Brussels for the spring EU summit, had offered his country broad solidarity should militant demonstrations take place in the Muslim world or in Europe in reaction to the release of a ten-minute vide...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
PM Balkenende may not support what's in Mr Wilders' film but he does support his right to free expression (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections