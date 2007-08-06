Ad
euobserver
The outbreak occured on a farm in southern England on Saturday (Photo: European Commission)

EU to introduce ban after UK foot and mouth outbreak

by Honor Mahony,

The European Union is today to introduce emergency measures to ban livestock imports from the United Kingdom following an outbreak of foot and mouth in southern England over the weekend.

"The European Commission will adopt an emergency measure on Monday that exports of all live animals, meat products and dairy products from the affected area will be banned," a commission spokesperson said, according to Reuters news agency.

"All live animals from the rest of Britain, but not meat a...

euobserver

