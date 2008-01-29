EU approves military force to Chad

A 3,500-strong European military contingent will soon be heading to Chad and the Central African Republic, as EU foreign ministers gave the final green light to the move on Monday (28 January).

Run by Irish commander General Pat Nash, the mission will provide the back-up for 300 UN police officers there in order to help protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"In conducting this operation, the EU is stepping up its long-standing action in support of ef...