Ad
euobserver
Miriam Rajavi - the head of the NRCI, the PMOI's sister group in Europe (Photo: www.maryam-rajavi.com)

Iran mujahidin to challenge EU terror list

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Iran opposition group PMOI is suing the EU for €1 million in damages and to clear its name of being stuck on Brussels' terrorist register, with the EU's attitude to the People's Mujahidin Organisation of Iran also causing a stink in the Danish parliament.

Lawyers for the PMOI on Wednesday (9 May) filed the law suit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, saying the EU is breaking its own laws by not following a verdict by the Court of First Instance last December, which annulle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Miriam Rajavi - the head of the NRCI, the PMOI's sister group in Europe (Photo: www.maryam-rajavi.com)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections