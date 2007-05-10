Iran mujahidin to challenge EU terror list

Iran opposition group PMOI is suing the EU for €1 million in damages and to clear its name of being stuck on Brussels' terrorist register, with the EU's attitude to the People's Mujahidin Organisation of Iran also causing a stink in the Danish parliament.

Lawyers for the PMOI on Wednesday (9 May) filed the law suit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, saying the EU is breaking its own laws by not following a verdict by the Court of First Instance last December, which annulle...