A fresh batch of local authorities signed up to the "Covenant of Mayors" (Photo: European Commission)

EU to re-use €115 million on urban CO2 reduction

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission will re-channel a minimum of €115 million of unspent money to a local investment fund for the 500 or so cities who signed up for the "Covenant of Mayors," pledging to reduce CO2 emissions.

"I intend to propose to my colleagues in the Commission the re-utilisation of unspent funds in the European Economic Recovery package for sustainable energy developments at regional and local level. The amounts available are not yet confirmed, but a minimum of €115 million is availab...

