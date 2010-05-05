EU to re-use €115 million on urban CO2 reduction

The EU commission will re-channel a minimum of €115 million of unspent money to a local investment fund for the 500 or so cities who signed up for the "Covenant of Mayors," pledging to reduce CO2 emissions.

