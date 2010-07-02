Hungary, the festival nation

Hungary has developed a colourful and diverse festival landscape over the last decade. This has not only made the country more attractive for young Europeans, but has also turned Hungarians into a festival nation.
Thanks to the well-known Sziget music festival, organized every year since 1993 on a Danube island in Budapest, Hungary has attracted young Europeans, who have slowly started to discover the rest of the country. Following Sziget's example, more and more festivals have mushroom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.