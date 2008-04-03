Prague to host US radar for tracking ballistic missiles

After months of negotiations, the Czech Republic has agreed to host a US radar on its soil, something that should eventually become an integral part of a future anti-missile defence umbrella under NATO.

"The United States and the Czech Republic are pleased to announce the completion of negotiations on a missile defence agreement," says a joint statement by the two countries, issued on the fringes of the NATO summit in Bucharest (3 April).

It continues by saying: "This agreement ...