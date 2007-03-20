Ad
The Danube: Europe's longest rivers has made it onto the endangered list (Photo: Wikipedia)

Danube river put on 'endangered' list

by Renata Goldirova,

The Danube - stretching through 18 European countries, including ten EU member states – has been labelled as one of ten of the world's most threatened rivers which are fast dying as a result of dams, pollution and climate change.

More than 80 percent of the original floodplain area along the Danube and its main tributaries have been lost since the beginning of the 19th century, according to the report published by the World Wildlife Fund.

Adding to these alarming findings, further...

