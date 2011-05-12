Ad
euobserver
The first aid package for Greece is not proving sufficient (Photo: jay bergsen)

German economist: Greece should default now

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Letting Greece default now rather than in a year's time would be cheaper and would help the country more than a second aid package currently under discussion, a German economist and former official with the European Central Bank (ECB) has said.

"There is a consensus now in the German economic academic community that a haircut or a partial default in Greece is necessary," Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist with the German Institute for Science (DIW) and a former ECB official told a group ...

Tags

