German economist: Greece should default now

Letting Greece default now rather than in a year's time would be cheaper and would help the country more than a second aid package currently under discussion, a German economist and former official with the European Central Bank (ECB) has said.

"There is a consensus now in the German economic academic community that a haircut or a partial default in Greece is necessary," Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist with the German Institute for Science (DIW) and a former ECB official told a group ...