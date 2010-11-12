Ad
euobserver
Sir Elton John (Photo: stroudm)

Brussels probes Elton John concert

Regions & Cities
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has launched a probe into an Elton John concert in Italy after it emerged officials spent €720,000 of EU money organising the event.

"A concert has been held ... from which the EU was paying money from the regional development fund," commission spokesman Ton van Lierop told a regular news conference in Brussels on Friday (12 November).

"A claim was made by the managing authority [in Italy]. We're looking into this. We want to know why this ... will fall un...

Regions & Cities
