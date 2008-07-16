Ad
Sarkozy says Ireland will have to vote again

by Honor Mahony,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said that Ireland will have to vote once more on the EU treaty, in a move bound to ruffle feathers in Dublin, which has yet to say publicly how it plans to react to last month's treaty rejection.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Mr Sarkozy told a meeting of deputies from his UMP party in Paris on Tuesday (15 July): "The Irish will have to vote again."

The phrase was repeated to journalists by several deputies leaving the meeting.

