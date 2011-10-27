Barroso to make sure Berlusconi keeps promises

Eurozone leaders have in a public paper and in private discussions tasked the European Commission with keeping Italy to a laundry list of promises on economic reform.

The euro summit declaration, published in the small hours of Thursday (27 October), devoted four paragraphs to recording what Italian leader Silvo Berlusconi earlier told peers he would do to stop Rome going bust.

The euro declaration added: "We invite the commission to provide a detailed assessment of the measures ...