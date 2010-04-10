Ad
euobserver
People in Warsaw gathered at the weekend to light candles and lay flowers outside the presidential residence (Photo: Piotr Pawlowski)

Tributes pour in after Polish plane tragedy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

World leaders and the EU's top officials have voiced sympathy for Poland following a crash which killed its president and 95 members of his delegation on the way to Russia.

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikroski said in an interview with Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza that US President Barack Obama, Russian leaders, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the foreign ministers of Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Lithuania have personally telephoned Warsaw to offer condolen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

People in Warsaw gathered at the weekend to light candles and lay flowers outside the presidential residence (Photo: Piotr Pawlowski)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections