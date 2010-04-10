Tributes pour in after Polish plane tragedy

World leaders and the EU's top officials have voiced sympathy for Poland following a crash which killed its president and 95 members of his delegation on the way to Russia.

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikroski said in an interview with Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza that US President Barack Obama, Russian leaders, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the foreign ministers of Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Lithuania have personally telephoned Warsaw to offer condolen...