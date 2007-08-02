Nurses were freed after French arms deal, Gadhafi son says

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's son has said that an armaments deal between France and Tripoli was the main reason for the release last month of six medics held in Libya.

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi told French daily Le Monde on Wednesday that the brokered deal included the sale of French Milan anti-tank missiles as well as joint Franco-Libyan manufacture of military equipment.

He said he thought the tank deal would be worth "hundreds of millions of euros" before adding "Did you know ...